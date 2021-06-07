Anton Kakhidze

Diem - abstract illustration

Anton Kakhidze
Anton Kakhidze
Hire Me
  • Save
Diem - abstract illustration simple flat financial illustration coin web geometry minimalistic abstract illustration blockchain illustration digital wallet currency digital bitcoin
Download color palette

Yet another piece from the series of illustrations for the blockchain/digital currency blog.

Anton Kakhidze
Anton Kakhidze
Expressive and bright illustrations
Hire Me

More by Anton Kakhidze

View profile
    • Like