Nidhaan Srivastava

Clubhouse-Redesigned

Nidhaan Srivastava
Nidhaan Srivastava
  • Save
Clubhouse-Redesigned ui ux app design
Download color palette

Hey guys,

Clubhouse is great platform to learn new stuff, hear amazing conversation, discuss stuff related to anything.
I only tried to add on a few things which I guess would improve the user experience.
Feel free to drop suggestions.

Link to the challenge : http://www.uplabs.com/posts/clubhouse-app-redesigned

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Nidhaan Srivastava
Nidhaan Srivastava

More by Nidhaan Srivastava

View profile
    • Like