Lock/Unlock Card Interaction

Lock/Unlock Card Interaction banking micro animation ux mobile app mobile interaction design invision studio motion graphics animation
My first shot!
Integrating micro animation/interaction within the mobile application project. Aiming to communicate and feedback to user's action with intuitive animation to enhance user experience.
Let me know what you guys think!
Stay tune for more!

