Ahmed Sokar

Clubhouse App Redesign

Ahmed Sokar
Ahmed Sokar
  • Save
Clubhouse App Redesign chat meeting audio chat meeting rooms meeting sokar concept design house concept design android app ios app app redesign clubhouse sound designuiux profile
Clubhouse App Redesign chat meeting audio chat meeting rooms meeting sokar concept design house concept design android app ios app app redesign clubhouse sound designuiux profile
Download color palette
  1. 5 – 1.png
  2. image_processing20210505-20887-1njy28i.png

Hi Guys 👋!

I want to share my redesign exploration about Clubhouse App, Clubhouse is an audio-based social media app.

If you need any help using the file or need special customizing please feel free to contact me via my profile.
View more of my work on:
https://asokar.com/
or
https://www.behance.net/asokar912f1b3

Press :“L” to show some love 🖤
Have a nice day 👋

Ahmed Sokar
Ahmed Sokar
UX/UI Designer. Feel Free to contact me! 💌🔥

More by Ahmed Sokar

View profile
    • Like