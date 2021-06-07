Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Jewelry E-Commerce/Ar App Concept App from made With #FigmaDesign
#CreateWithFigma
#uiux
#moderndesign
#education
#educationapps
Hi Guys,
Mobile App Ui, Hope you enjoyed it! Thanks for your likes and comments!
I am available for freelance work. For any project Like a website, App, Graphic, Animation, UI/UX. You can hire us.
You can contact me
WhatsApp: +91 8800245068
Email: manaspasrija279@gmail.com
Thank you.