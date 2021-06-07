Farhin Nazar

Android App Onboarding Design

About Design:
-A simple onboarding design for an app specially designed for the current Covid-19 situation.
-It gives the user basic idea of what is the purpose of this application with the help of graphics and simple interaction process.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
