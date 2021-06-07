Endangered Bird: Whooping Crane

Trending designs to inspire you
Whooping cranes, the tallest birds in North America, are still in the early stages of an unlikely comeback. Overhunting and habitat loss had reduced the species to just 15 birds by the 1940s, but thanks to intensive conservation efforts — including the use of ultralight aircraft to teach young cranes how to migrate — the population is now up to about 600.