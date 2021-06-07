Moe Chao

Dating App

Dating App
🤔Still frustrated with online romance scams? Not in Right.ly.

In Right.ly, you can set several flirting tasks, video, photo or voice. Only when the person completes the assigned task will they have the opportunity to chat with you.

Cheaters won't turn on the camera, only real people will do that for you.

With Right.ly's real camera,
Start your online love affair now!

moechao36@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Senior UI / UX Designer
