Beauty Logo Design Concept A

Logo design concept A for The Beauty Bae Australia.

The Beauty Bae is a Brisbane based business offering industry leading training to brow and lash artists, as well as supplying the industry with high quality cosmetics products.

The business is striving to raise the bar by offering a level of education superior to those around them, and acting as a pioneer in the industry, inspiring change, and increased standards across the board.

Our goal was to create a brand identity that is representative of this goal, standing out from the crowd, whilst appealing to their core demographic of females aged 25-40. The final identity must be unique, luxurious and sexy, a brand that will inspire a movement, and a marker for industry improvement.

This initial concept creates a back-to-back monogram of the letters ‘BB’ for Beauty Bae, using elliptical shapes that represent abstract eyes. As well as the association with lashes, eyes are also a symbol of the company's industry foresight, and aspirations to share their knowledge with others. We used a bold yet feminine colour palette which is a bit different to the black and white that is often seen in the industry.