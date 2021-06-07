CooperHire, Branding and Responsive Web Design

Trending designs to inspire you
CooperHire is a Startup based in Berlin, their mission is to create a tech recruiting platform that connects companies with the best IT recruiters, to hire great talent from all over the world.
I had the opportunity to rebuild their image starting from their logo and continuing with their web site.
I love the use of colours and how every single content is in the right place with a good amount of fresh air around them. Easy to understand, easy to navigate.
Thanks for passing by :)