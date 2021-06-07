Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
CooperHire, Branding and Responsive Web Design

CooperHire is a Startup based in Berlin, their mission is to create a tech recruiting platform that connects companies with the best IT recruiters, to hire great talent from all over the world.

I had the opportunity to rebuild their image starting from their logo and continuing with their web site.

I love the use of colours and how every single content is in the right place with a good amount of fresh air around them. Easy to understand, easy to navigate.

