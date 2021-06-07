Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Since the beginning of 2020 we live in a pandemic. However, people still have questions about COVID-19. Therefore, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and UNICEF Ukraine launched The National Contact Center for COVID-19 questions. To spread the information about the hotline and help fight the coronavirus, we created an animated video. In this video we showed three most common questions people have concerning the COVID-19: what to do when you lose a sense of smell; what to do if you can’t go to a hospital, because it’s overcrowded; what to do if getting your test results back is taking a very long time. We didn’t want this video to be strict and too infographic, we wanted it to be appealing and comforting. For this we used a warm colour palette, smooth motion design and a calm background music.
Full video https://vimeo.com/500231742