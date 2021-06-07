Trending designs to inspire you
Hi there, My name is Juan, this is a design that I made which is Global Navigation App.
Global Navigation is an application that helps users save and displays the travel route (traveling route) and displays the travel history that has been
done. I'm creating this design as a challenge.
Let me know what you think :)
I'll be happy to work together with you! send me an email here : juanprimabangunpriyadi@gmail.com
Thank you.