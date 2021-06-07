Klimov Kirill

Landing Page For A Podcast (2020)

Landing Page For A Podcast (2020) ui design promo page podcast design figma brand design blog design adaptive layout interface branding
How is your day? ☀️

This is a landing page for the Fearless podcast. It was a fun experience designing in such an uncommon style.

Thanks for your attention and have a nice day!

Product Designer 💳Fintech 🎓Edtech 🪙Cryptocurrencies
