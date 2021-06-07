Zero To MVP Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
A few months ago I had the honour to join Zero To MVP where I work as Head of Design, taking care of Branding, User Experience, User Interaction, Responsive Web Design, Mobile App and more.
First thing to do was to re-design their old logo in order to build a stronger and professional image of the company.
Here is the result :)
Thanks in advance for visiting this shot.