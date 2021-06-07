Creating Automation Page on Smart Home App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi there, My name is Juan, and this is a flow to make an automation (things that happen in certain condition that you set with your smart devices) in a Smart Home App.
This is a redesign to an app (Xunison), a contest project that I enter on Freelancer . com, I simplify the flow to make it easier to use by the users. The flow, the icons, the design, I think its pretty simple to understand and used.
What do you think? :)
I'll be happy to work together with you! send me an email here : juanprimabangunpriyadi@gmail.com
Thank you.