Webdacity

Tickity Tackity

Webdacity
Webdacity
  • Save
Tickity Tackity clean game app ui flat web development web design minimal design
Download color palette

Minimalistic & Clean Tic-Tac-Toe. A straightforward Tic-Tac-Toe PWA against the computer with a sleek UI.

If you'd like to check it out for yourself, head over to Tickity Tackity.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Webdacity
Webdacity

More by Webdacity

View profile
    • Like