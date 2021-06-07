Mahmood Hossain

Mandeeli Logo Design

Mandeeli Logo Design icon vector typography logo illustration branding design
Mandeeli. A hijab brand for muslim women.

The interesting part of the logo is combined with both english M and Arabic Mim in the emblem.

Client: Mandeeli
Tools: Adobe Illustrator, Creative Mind!

Available for freelance work! Feel free to contact - hello@mahmoodhossain.com

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
