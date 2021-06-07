hardik chodvadiya

Medical / Healthcare App UI/UX Design

hardik chodvadiya
hardik chodvadiya
  • Save
Medical / Healthcare App UI/UX Design mobile app application design doctor healthcare web design medical mobile app design ios app ui ux ui design app ui ux doctor app healthcare app app design medical app app ui uiwala
Download color palette

For the details view of this project Click here (Behance)

A mobile application that will help you to track your health using a wrist device. A Device that tracks the health that gives you control over those parameters that are important to you, Inspiration for healthy habits, and support over an exciting healthy

For more check out my Instagram Profile and Behance Profile

Have a nice day! 🍹☀️
---
We're available for new projects, reach out to us at
hvchodvadiya@gmail.com 📬

hardik chodvadiya
hardik chodvadiya

More by hardik chodvadiya

View profile
    • Like