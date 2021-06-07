Medical / Healthcare App UI/UX Design

For the details view of this project Click here (Behance)

A mobile application that will help you to track your health using a wrist device. A Device that tracks the health that gives you control over those parameters that are important to you, Inspiration for healthy habits, and support over an exciting healthy

For more check out my Instagram Profile and Behance Profile

Have a nice day! 🍹☀️

---

We're available for new projects, reach out to us at

hvchodvadiya@gmail.com 📬