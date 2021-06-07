Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I simply had to make at least one neumorphic design. This is a car parking mobile app. The functions are pretty simple: find a car parking zone with open spots, park the vehicle in the available spot and pay for the parking. The main color is orange to give it a dynamic look and at same time It looks friendly. Hope you all like it. Constructive criticism is very welcome.
Credits:
Mockup Scene
https://www.figma.com/community/file/880257859986350574/Simple-Mockup-Free-Scene