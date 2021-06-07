Alexa Inari

Car Parking Mobile App

Alexa Inari
Alexa Inari
  • Save
Car Parking Mobile App ios iphone car auto parking neumorphism orange ux interface app mobile car parking
Car Parking Mobile App ios iphone car auto parking neumorphism orange ux interface app mobile car parking
Car Parking Mobile App ios iphone car auto parking neumorphism orange ux interface app mobile car parking
Car Parking Mobile App ios iphone car auto parking neumorphism orange ux interface app mobile car parking
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot HD - 26.png
  2. Dribbble shot HD - 27.png
  3. s4-min.png
  4. s3.png

I simply had to make at least one neumorphic design. This is a car parking mobile app. The functions are pretty simple: find a car parking zone with open spots, park the vehicle in the available spot and pay for the parking. The main color is orange to give it a dynamic look and at same time It looks friendly. Hope you all like it. Constructive criticism is very welcome.

Credits:
Mockup Scene
https://www.figma.com/community/file/880257859986350574/Simple-Mockup-Free-Scene

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Alexa Inari
Alexa Inari
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Alexa Inari

View profile
    • Like