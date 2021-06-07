Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jorne Vanroy

App design Provincial Domain

Jorne Vanroy
Jorne Vanroy
  • Save
App design Provincial Domain ui design ui ux typography simple mobile interface graphic design app dailyui clean art ux ui branding brand identity brand design logo illustration design adobe illustrator
Download color palette

Hey,

Lennert De Ryck and I have made an app for a provincial domain. With this you can visit so many places and earn points, based on the collected points you can choose a small prize at the end of the day.

Have a good week everyone! ✌️

Jorne Vanroy
Jorne Vanroy

More by Jorne Vanroy

View profile
    • Like