becky

Medical app for physical therapist

becky
becky
  • Save
Medical app for physical therapist branding fitness physical therapy medical art minimal app ui graphic design design
Download color palette

Hello guys!
Here is my design for a medical app foe physical therapists . Hope you like it guys! :)

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow my dribble account.
-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with me? Shoot your business inquiry to beckygraphics9@gmail.com

becky
becky

More by becky

View profile
    • Like