Pranesh Debnath

Music Player App Concept

Pranesh Debnath
Pranesh Debnath
  • Save
Music Player App Concept graphic design ui design ui design app
Download color palette

Visual Exploration
Hi, Everyone! This is my exploration of a Music Player App concept.

Thank you for your time!
Follow me if you want to keep in touch and press [L] if love it! ❤️

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Pranesh Debnath
Pranesh Debnath

More by Pranesh Debnath

View profile
    • Like