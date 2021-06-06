Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Keshav Kishore

Strings- Guitar strings selling & manufacturing company.

Keshav Kishore
Keshav Kishore
Strings- Guitar strings selling & manufacturing company. brand identity graphic design s letter branding logo design dailylogo logo typography shapes minimal color design
  1. Strings 1.png
  2. Strings 2.png
  3. Strings 3.png
  4. Strings 4.png
  5. Strings 5.png
  6. Strings 6.png
  7. Strings 7.png
  8. Strings 8.png

Logo consists of sound waves spreading to form S letter. Its also reflect strings quality and precision.
To represent 6 strings in guitar we have 6 stripes as well
.
Keshav Kishore
Keshav Kishore
