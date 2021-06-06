Brandon Shepard

Giving back for social good

Brandon Shepard
Brandon Shepard
Hire Me
  • Save
Giving back for social good case study
Giving back for social good case study
Download color palette
  1. 03-Zappos-For-Good.jpg
  2. 03a-Zappos-For-Good.jpg

For a service business with a vision to become the world’s most community-focused large company, ‘the right thing to do’ leaves little room for confusion. It means doing right by their values, employees, customers, and the world at large. It means giving back. And it means doing good things.

Case study also on
Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2021
Brandon Shepard
Brandon Shepard
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Brandon Shepard

View profile
    • Like