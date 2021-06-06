Rizal Gradian 🐳
Vektoplan - Landing Page Promotion

Vektoplan - Landing Page Promotion product management features promotion analytic chart landing page web calendar schedule planning team dashboard branding design clean ux ui web design website
Hi Guys, welcome back !
Today I want to share my design exploration to you. In this case I try to make a landing page promotion for team planning dashboard.
What do you think guys? Feel free to comment bellow. Thank you 🤙

📪 Email: hello@vektora.studio
🎯 Skype: Keep in touch
😀 Instagram: Vektora.studio
🛍️ Ui8: Vektora Shop

🗓Vektoplan - Team Planning Dashboard
