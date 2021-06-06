Vektoplan - Landing Page Promotion

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Guys, welcome back !
Today I want to share my design exploration to you. In this case I try to make a landing page promotion for team planning dashboard.
What do you think guys? Feel free to comment bellow. Thank you 🤙
We are available for new projects
📪 Email: hello@vektora.studio
🎯 Skype: Keep in touch
😀 Instagram: Vektora.studio
🛍️ Ui8: Vektora Shop