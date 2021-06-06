Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kristina Groeger

Doctor Snack and Viscount Veg

Kristina Groeger
Kristina Groeger
  • Save
Doctor Snack and Viscount Veg poster junk food people pizza donuts vegetables design illustration illustrator
Download color palette

I always was amused by the public school poster of "You Are What You Eat". Two kids covered in food, one is "bad" and one is "good". This reminded me of the "Very Hungry Caterpillar" artist, Eric Carle. When interviewed, he stated the publishers wanted to shame the caterpillar for eating too much, and he protested very much. He said, the caterpillar was in a state of metamorphosis and he should consume whatever he wants. I'm inclined to agree!

Kristina Groeger
Kristina Groeger
Graphic / Motion Design & Illustration

More by Kristina Groeger

View profile
    • Like