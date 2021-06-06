Doctor Snack and Viscount Veg

I always was amused by the public school poster of "You Are What You Eat". Two kids covered in food, one is "bad" and one is "good". This reminded me of the "Very Hungry Caterpillar" artist, Eric Carle. When interviewed, he stated the publishers wanted to shame the caterpillar for eating too much, and he protested very much. He said, the caterpillar was in a state of metamorphosis and he should consume whatever he wants. I'm inclined to agree!