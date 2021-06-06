Concept: iOS 15 Aurora

Trending designs to inspire you
Concept: iOS & iPadOS 15 Aurora reimagines the iPhone and iPad experience with an updated Lock Screen, privacy reminders, all-new Safari, streamlined UI design, and more.
Read on Medium: https://link.medium.com/xhoqFgAtRgb
Please share if you enjoyed! I would love to hear your thoughts on iOS & iPadOS 15 Aurora. What are you most looking forward for #WWDC21 ?