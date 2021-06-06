Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Endangered Bird: Blue-Throated Macaw

Endangered Bird: Blue-Throated Macaw available for purchase peta poster design zombie endangered bird international typographic style swiss design pattern poster poster design illustration design jombie sushant sushant kumar rai graphic design
Bolivia's blue-throated macaw has suffered mightily for the international pet trade, which caused its wild population to plummet in the 1970s and '80s. Bolivia banned live exports of the critically endangered parrots in 1984, but deforestation still threatens the roughly 120 wild survivors — a total many times smaller than the global number kept as pets.

