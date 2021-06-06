Mostafa Gaber

Cashless onboarding

Mostafa Gaber
Mostafa Gaber
Hire Me
  • Save
Cashless onboarding red blue avatar avatr money cash motion graphics animation onboarding banking design ux ui ios mobile android app fintech
Download color palette

Cashless | Mobile App - onboarding
Fintech and banking app

Press "L" to show your love ❤️️

Feel free to leave comments and feedback 😊

Have a project? i'm available for a new challenge. Drop a line ✍ at "mostafa.gaber902gmail.com"

Mostafa Gaber
Mostafa Gaber
Digital Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Mostafa Gaber

View profile
    • Like