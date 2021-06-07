AmptUp Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I've been lucky enough to have been asked to work on a product launching this year for the music industry. The landing page is up now you're able to sign up to know when the platform is ready for beta release.
Its going to get crazy.
https://amptup.com/for-venues