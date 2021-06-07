Rashan Casseus

AmptUp Landing Page

AmptUp Landing Page music illustration website app ui ux design
  1. AmptUp - for Venues Page - Dribbble - 1.png
  2. AmptUp - for Venues Page - Dribbble - 2.png

I've been lucky enough to have been asked to work on a product launching this year for the music industry. The landing page is up now you're able to sign up to know when the platform is ready for beta release.
Its going to get crazy.
https://amptup.com/for-venues

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
