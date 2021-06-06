Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Restaurant menu template

Restaurant menu template
- Size: A4
- Pages: 2 pages
- Resolution: 300 dpi
- Color mode: CMYK
- Bleed: 0.25 in
- Working file: Photoshop c2 & Microsoft Word
- Files included: Photoshop cc (psd) & Microsoft Word (docx)
- Font used: Download link included in help file

