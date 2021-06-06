Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Isha Sharma

PASTALOGY - Pasta recipe website mockup

Isha Sharma
Isha Sharma
  • Save
PASTALOGY - Pasta recipe website mockup vector one-page website recipe website recipe mockup pasta mockup website builder website concept prototype mockup website design website branding ux ui adobexd design
Download color palette

Check out my latest release, a site for Pasta recipes!

I used the design principles to create a mockup for a pasta recipe website. I used Figma to create the mockup and will be iteratively working on other pages of the website to give this concept a fullness. Would love to receive any kind of feedback on the UI!

Press “L” to appreciate it, share your feedback below - it means a lot. :)

Follow me for more updates!

Isha Sharma
Isha Sharma

More by Isha Sharma

View profile
    • Like