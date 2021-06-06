Sunday Morning Vibe

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everyone!
Today I started my morning with Ed Sheeran's song and caught a cool vibe 🔥
I drew this concept in 30 minutes and really enjoyed it!
Hope you enjoy it too! 🔥