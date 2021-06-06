Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anosova Kristina

Sunday Morning Vibe

Anosova Kristina
Anosova Kristina
  • Save
Sunday Morning Vibe crazy typography dark gradient music album figma
Sunday Morning Vibe crazy typography dark gradient music album figma
Sunday Morning Vibe crazy typography dark gradient music album figma
Download color palette
  1. anosova kristina designer crives.jpg
  2. i see fire anosova kristina fire.png
  3. i see fire anosova kristina fire big.png

Hello everyone!

Today I started my morning with Ed Sheeran's song and caught a cool vibe 🔥

I drew this concept in 30 minutes and really enjoyed it!
Hope you enjoy it too! 🔥

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2021
Anosova Kristina
Anosova Kristina
Simple and creative

More by Anosova Kristina

View profile
    • Like