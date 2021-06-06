Kamila

Portuguese style pattern

Kamila
Kamila
Portuguese style pattern illustrator adobe illustrator pattern design graphic design
I created this pattern as a part of Graphic Design Specialization at CalArts (Coursera). It's inspired by Portuguese tiles that you can find in the cities like Lisbon or Porto.

Posted on Jun 6, 2021
Kamila
Kamila

