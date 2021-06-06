Muhammad Tommy Prasetyo

Project Management - Simple

Project Management - Simple
Hi everyone! This is my Project Management Web to collect all data in the contractor company.

If you have feedback, please let me know in the comment section below.
Any feedback is really helpful for me to learn UI Design. Thanks!

Posted on Jun 6, 2021
