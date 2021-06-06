Vpin Babu

Who scored?

Character / Sport / Soccer ⚽️

As a creative exercise, I have created few characters based on certain sport. To start with, meet this guy here who is into Soccer.
By the way, are you a soccer fan? Which is your favorite team?

Created in Procreate
---
🙏 You're most welcome to visit my Instagram handle
👉🏼 https://www.instagram.com/vpinbabu87

