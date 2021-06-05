Nighthawk - Metal craftsmanship

Trending designs to inspire you
Identity for Nighthawk, an innovative small business dreaming of changing the world one custom metal build at a time.
The aesthetic of the identity is inspired by the welding process and the creative spark that drives the Nighthawk team.
The idea of the logo combines the sparks of welding with the shape of a nighthawk to create an iconic mark. The mix of continuous and dashed lines is intentional and a reference to all the engineering and planning that support each Nighthawk project.