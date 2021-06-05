Sample Logo (210606-01)

Hi, I found it hard to get a sleep. Then decided to roam here and there on google. Well, I don's usually go for more than 3, 4 search results; but here I went a little far looking for the ideas I could grab looking at the Pros. Then I found out that it sometimes more catchy to design with just lines, and pen tool is already a friend of mine since I started designing months earlier. Thought sharing this would help me to learn with your comments too.

Another note: I could not think about any brand name or something to be "easy read". So I just went with your company; after all it's customer's company and a custom design I will be doing, isn't that so? Don't forget, i am waiting for your comments.