Red Galaxy ~ Acrylic pouring with FUNNEL & FLIP CUP with Marbles

In today's video we are going to be painting with funnel!

The piece did not go as planned and I will try to fix it with flip cup and marbles and I'm glad that I did.

I hope you will enjoy this fluid art Tutorial!

Colours I will use:

- Amsterdam oxide black

- Amsterdam pyrrole red

- Arties colours alizarian crimson

- Pebeo iridescent precious gold

- Amsterdam titanium white

All my paints are mixed with Boesner binder and Dufa acrylic primer (70:30) and I will add a drop of pentart silicone oil for an oz. of paint.

Time stamps:

0:00 - 2:42 Pouring down the base coat

2:43 - 5:50 Pouring paint in funnel

5:51 - 8:50 Tilting canvas

8:51 - 11:15 Layering cup with acrylic paints

11:16 - 13:55 Flipping cup and tilting

13:56 - 18:00 Torchning and tilting to help cells to grow

18:01 - 19:32 Painting with marbles

19:33 - 21:30 Acrylic painting close up

Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.

Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.

You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!

