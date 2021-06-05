Red Galaxy ~ Acrylic pouring with FUNNEL & FLIP CUP with Marbles

Trending designs to inspire you
In today's video we are going to be painting with funnel!
The piece did not go as planned and I will try to fix it with flip cup and marbles and I'm glad that I did.
I hope you will enjoy this fluid art Tutorial!
Colours I will use:
- Amsterdam oxide black
- Amsterdam pyrrole red
- Arties colours alizarian crimson
- Pebeo iridescent precious gold
- Amsterdam titanium white
All my paints are mixed with Boesner binder and Dufa acrylic primer (70:30) and I will add a drop of pentart silicone oil for an oz. of paint.
My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso
Link to SPLIT CUPS and flower FUNNEL:
https://paintpourstore.com/
Use this Discount code at checkout to get 15% off all cups! The code is FIONA15
Time stamps:
0:00 - 2:42 Pouring down the base coat
2:43 - 5:50 Pouring paint in funnel
5:51 - 8:50 Tilting canvas
8:51 - 11:15 Layering cup with acrylic paints
11:16 - 13:55 Flipping cup and tilting
13:56 - 18:00 Torchning and tilting to help cells to grow
18:01 - 19:32 Painting with marbles
19:33 - 21:30 Acrylic painting close up
Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.
You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
