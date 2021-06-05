scheduling platform mobile components

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi everyone 👋
Today, I want to share my new concept with you, it's some mobile components for a scheduling platform. what's your idea about it?
If you love it Show by pressing "❤️"
📭 I am available for new projects arefahi26@gmail.com
This concept Made with Figma.
Font: Rubik
Icon pack: Unicons line