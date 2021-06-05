Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ali Refahi

scheduling platform mobile components

Ali Refahi
Ali Refahi
  • Save
scheduling platform mobile components matrial design ios ux branding app design saas minimal meeting event booking concept components mobile scheduling
scheduling platform mobile components matrial design ios ux branding app design saas minimal meeting event booking concept components mobile scheduling
Download color palette
  1. Components.png
  2. Components.png

Hi everyone 👋﻿
Today, I want to share my new concept with you, it's some mobile components for a scheduling platform. what's your idea about it?
If you love it Show by pressing "❤️"

📭 I am available for new projects arefahi26@gmail.com

This concept Made with Figma.
Font: Rubik
Icon pack: Unicons line

Ali Refahi
Ali Refahi

More by Ali Refahi

View profile
    • Like