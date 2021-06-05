Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Arda Arican

Icon Set for Restaurants

Arda Arican
Arda Arican
Icon Set for Restaurants checkout restaurant icon branding illustration mobile design app ui
Icon Set for Restaurants checkout restaurant icon branding illustration mobile design app ui
I'm working on new icon set for new restaurant order project.
Choose your side.. Outline or Fill

Posted on Jun 5, 2021
Arda Arican
Arda Arican
Less talk more action
