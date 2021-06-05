100 Days of 3d Models - Wrap up

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Yesterday I wrapped up my first ever successful daily challenge! I created 100 3d models in 100 days, from scratch (with some Greyscale Gorilla textures on top). Thanks for all the support and kind words along the way! Now I'll probably switch to something weekly-ish with more animations. I learned a lot over the last three months and hope to use all this new knowledge going forward.