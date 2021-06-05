Zach Wilkinson

100 Days of 3d Models - Wrap up

Yesterday I wrapped up my first ever successful daily challenge! I created 100 3d models in 100 days, from scratch (with some Greyscale Gorilla textures on top). Thanks for all the support and kind words along the way! Now I'll probably switch to something weekly-ish with more animations. I learned a lot over the last three months and hope to use all this new knowledge going forward.

Posted on Jun 5, 2021
