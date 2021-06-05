Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Samuel Allen

Hogan Lovells Lotus

Samuel Allen
Samuel Allen
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Part of a larger animation I produced for Hogan Lovells, see more here - https://www.megacitystudios.com/portfolio/hogan-lovells
----------------------
Feel free to get in touch:
sam@megacitystudios.com

Here's more stuff I've made:
Portfolio

View all tags
Posted on Jun 5, 2021
Samuel Allen
Samuel Allen
Animation and Motion Graphics to inspire and engage
Hire Me

More by Samuel Allen

View profile
    • Like