Hogan Lovells Lotus

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Part of a larger animation I produced for Hogan Lovells, see more here - https://www.megacitystudios.com/portfolio/hogan-lovells
----------------------
Feel free to get in touch:
sam@megacitystudios.com
Here's more stuff I've made:
Portfolio