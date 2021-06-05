Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tajkiya Nijami

Social Media Design with Stationery kit

Tajkiya Nijami
Tajkiya Nijami
  • Save
Social Media Design with Stationery kit design ads logo design envelope letterheat business card fb banner fb cover stationery design graphic design illustration vector banner ads branding
Download color palette

This is my new Social Media post Design with Stationery kit for a African Client!
I have provided.....
1. vactor and PSD file
2. 300 DPI
3. Editable templates
4. free fonts dl link
5. jpg, png, pdf (print ready file) etc

Tajkiya Nijami
Tajkiya Nijami

More by Tajkiya Nijami

View profile
    • Like