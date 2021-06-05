Nora's Apartment

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi dribbble! 🌞 My name is Dana, I'm a hobby 2D character artist and beginner 3D artist from Germany. Here's one of my first works done in MagicaVoxel. I really like coming up with cute living spaces for my characters.
Find more of my work on Instagram and on Tumblr.