"LeafApp" Comic & Novel Book - Mobile App

"LeafApp" Comic & Novel Book - Mobile App
Leaf App is a platform designed for you who want to read comics & novels. I designed this to satisfying users with all of the favorite & trend books. Besides, you can make your own comic or novel.

[𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗘 𝗦𝗧𝗨𝗗𝗬]
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120061643/Leaf-Mobile-App-for-read-comic-novel

Posted on Jun 5, 2021
