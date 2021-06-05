Divanshi Sethi

E-Learning Website

Divanshi Sethi
Divanshi Sethi
  • Save
E-Learning Website design dailyui ux web redesign coursera udemy
Download color palette

Hey folks,
I redesigned Emerging Solutions website which is a project-based learning platform. Hope you all like it!
.
.
Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 5, 2021
Divanshi Sethi
Divanshi Sethi

More by Divanshi Sethi

View profile
    • Like