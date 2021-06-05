Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Create something today even if it sucks

Create something today even if it sucks ui logo design calligraphy font calligraphy artist typography illustration handwrittenfont calligraphy and lettering artist calligraphy
Materials I used in this video:
Pen: Speedball C-1 nib with Brause straight holder
Paper: Thick chart paper(Main) and Handmade textured paper (Aesthetic).
Ink: Camlin due based permanent ink.
Camera: Oppo A5 2020.

