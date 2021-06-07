Alex Raykowitz
Focus Lab

Dazzling Digital Ads for 15Five

Alex Raykowitz
Focus Lab
Alex Raykowitz for Focus Lab
Hire Us
  • Save
Dazzling Digital Ads for 15Five branding design
Download color palette

Through our brand support service, we helped the 15Five team roll out their rebrand quickly and successfully. Here’s some display ads I made for them featuring illustrations by Camellia Neri.

See more in our 15Five case study: focuslab.agency/work/15five
---
Looking for a brand agency? We would love to hear from you.
Email us: hello@focuslab.agency

Our Website / Subscribe / Instagram / LinkedIn

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Focus Lab
Focus Lab
Hire Us

More by Focus Lab

View profile
    • Like