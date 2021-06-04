Eulb

toughness and bravery

toughness and bravery lgbt agender genderless asexual aromantic aroace aro ace pride gir zim invader zim cartoon illustration digital art fan art fanart
If you ask me, they're both very aromantic asexual masculine genderless coded.
(If you headcanon them differently or disagree with me in any way, please respect the way I interpret them. I respect yours.)

invader zim (c) jhonen vasquez

